eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Short Interest Update

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 312,600 shares, a decline of 60.7% from the February 13th total of 795,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

EGAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded eGain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

In other news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total value of $244,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGAN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in eGain by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,737,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,947,000 after buying an additional 76,520 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in eGain by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 16,377 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of eGain by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 372,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after buying an additional 19,223 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eGain in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of eGain by 10.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGAN stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.36. 602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,817. eGain has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70. The firm has a market cap of $357.77 million, a P/E ratio of 128.35 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.84.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. eGain had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 6.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that eGain will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

