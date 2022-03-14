eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.78.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EHTH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on eHealth from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays cut eHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on eHealth from $86.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on eHealth from $33.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get eHealth alerts:

Shares of eHealth stock opened at $10.27 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.95. eHealth has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $78.00. The company has a market capitalization of $274.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.13.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $243.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.76 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 19.39% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eHealth will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other eHealth news, insider Phillip A. Morelock sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $82,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHTH. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of eHealth by 205.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in eHealth during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in eHealth during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in eHealth during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in eHealth by 178.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

eHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.