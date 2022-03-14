Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.20.

EFGSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Societe Generale upped their price objective on Eiffage from €118.80 ($129.13) to €125.60 ($136.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Eiffage from €120.00 ($130.43) to €129.00 ($140.22) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eiffage from €106.00 ($115.22) to €112.00 ($121.74) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of EFGSY stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.60. 131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,707. Eiffage has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $23.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.48.

Eiffage SA is a holding company, which engages in the concessions and public-private partnerships, construction and public works. The company was founded on June 12, 1920 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

