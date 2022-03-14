Eight Capital Boosts Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target to C$18.00

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Eight Capital from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WDO. Pi Financial lowered shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to C$15.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$15.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wesdome Gold Mines has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$15.34.

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock opened at C$16.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1-year low of C$7.78 and a 1-year high of C$16.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$12.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 19.63.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

