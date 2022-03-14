Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.88.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday, February 28th. CSFB set a C$9.50 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Nicolae Stanca sold 8,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.24, for a total transaction of C$121,262.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,530,028.34. Also, Senior Officer Sylvain Lehoux sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.03, for a total transaction of C$40,108.02. Insiders have sold a total of 50,393 shares of company stock worth $718,548 over the last three months.

ELD traded down C$0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting C$14.17. 107,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,647. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$12.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.79. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of C$9.52 and a 12-month high of C$15.42.

About Eldorado Gold (Get Rating)

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.