Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) PT Lowered to GBX 1,300

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,419 ($18.59) to GBX 1,300 ($17.03) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ECM. Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,110 ($14.54) to GBX 1,060 ($13.89) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Liberum Capital upped their target price on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,310 ($17.16) to GBX 1,400 ($18.34) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 890 ($11.66) to GBX 1,230 ($16.12) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,319.38 ($17.29).

ECM opened at GBX 966.50 ($12.66) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,063.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,115.77. Electrocomponents has a twelve month low of GBX 839.50 ($11.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,276 ($16.72). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59.

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

