Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,988 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $16,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6,719.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,025,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,800 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,790,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,879,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,363 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,509.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,054,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,637,000 after purchasing an additional 988,944 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,123.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,053,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,399,000 after purchasing an additional 967,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,864,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,196,000 after acquiring an additional 953,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total transaction of $55,070,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marschall S. Runge bought 202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 441,248 shares of company stock valued at $117,785,244. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY opened at $266.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $249.09 and a 200-day moving average of $250.07. The company has a market capitalization of $253.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $178.58 and a 1-year high of $283.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.50.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.