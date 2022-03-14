Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Short Interest Update

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 170,600 shares, a decline of 58.1% from the February 13th total of 406,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 261,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ ELYS traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.60. 491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,810. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.80. Elys Game Technology has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $6.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Elys Game Technology by 42.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 2.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products includes e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

