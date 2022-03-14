Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 949,700 shares, a drop of 33.7% from the February 13th total of 1,431,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 52.8 days.

Shares of EMRAF stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.91. The company had a trading volume of 22,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,406. Emera has a 52-week low of $42.02 and a 52-week high of $51.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.09.

Get Emera alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on EMRAF. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Emera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emera has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.83.

Emera, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Other. The Florida Electric Utility segment refers to Tampa Electric. The Canadian Electric Utilities segment consists Nova Scotia Power Inc and Emera Newfoundland & Labrador Holdings Inc The Other Electric Utilities segment includes Emera Maine and Emera Caribbean Incorporated.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.