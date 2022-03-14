Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,769,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,652,054,000 after buying an additional 479,213 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,635,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $904,963,000 after buying an additional 220,226 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,581,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,811,000 after buying an additional 208,813 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,985,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,449,000 after buying an additional 119,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,243,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,579,000 after buying an additional 312,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

NYSE EMR opened at $93.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.17. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $86.72 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The stock has a market cap of $55.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

