Emgold Mining (CVE:EMR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Emgold Mining Co. (CVE:EMR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 311000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.04 million and a PE ratio of -2.86.
Emgold Mining Company Profile (CVE:EMR)
