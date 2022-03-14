Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Holdings Lowered by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,859 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Employers were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Employers by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,033,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,226,000 after buying an additional 25,663 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Employers by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 247,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,584,000 after purchasing an additional 15,778 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Employers by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 221,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,729,000 after purchasing an additional 41,100 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Employers by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 167,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,615,000 after purchasing an additional 17,510 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Employers by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.
NYSE EIG opened at $39.90 on Monday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.23 and a 1-year high of $43.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.05.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.87%.
EIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Employers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Employers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.
Employers Profile (Get Rating)
Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.
