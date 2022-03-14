Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) Given New GBX 2,600 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,700 ($35.38) to GBX 2,600 ($34.07) in a research report report published on Friday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EDV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,450 ($32.10) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,830 ($23.98) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.76) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 1,316 ($17.24) price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Mining presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,139.20 ($28.03).

Shares of LON EDV opened at GBX 1,935 ($25.35) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,762.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,755.97. Endeavour Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 1,505 ($19.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,160 ($28.30). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.99.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.54%.

