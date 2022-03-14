Endor Protocol Price Reaches $0.0006 on Exchanges (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 14th. Over the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Endor Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Endor Protocol has a market cap of $821,753.95 and $34,399.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007032 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.74 or 0.00244854 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00011608 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004227 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000871 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001487 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00033653 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00100439 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Endor Protocol Profile

EDR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,902,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,902,335 coins. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Endor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

