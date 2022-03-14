Endurance Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EDNC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Endurance Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:EDNC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the February 13th total of 5,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Endurance Acquisition stock opened at $9.86 on Monday. Endurance Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $10.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Endurance Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Endurance Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Endurance Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $801,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Endurance Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $978,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Endurance Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.
Endurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Endurance Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.
