Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WATT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on Energous from $5.00 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energous from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.
Shares of Energous stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 3.00. Energous has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.63.
In other news, CEO Cesar Johnston sold 84,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $92,049.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 74,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $80,676.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 223,958 shares of company stock valued at $253,458. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Energous by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Energous by 52.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Energous by 27.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Energous by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Energous during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.
About Energous (Get Rating)
Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices.
