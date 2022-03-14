Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Stock Price Down 11.6%

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) dropped 11.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.46 and last traded at $8.47. Approximately 230,749 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 4,119,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.58.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Fuels currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.42 and a beta of 1.42.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 10.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Energy Fuels by 1.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Energy Fuels by 2.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 80,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Energy Fuels by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 43,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Energy Fuels by 6.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 58,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.18% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.