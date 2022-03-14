Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Stock Price Down 11.6%

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) dropped 11.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.46 and last traded at $8.47. Approximately 230,749 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 4,119,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.58.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Fuels currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.
The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.42 and a beta of 1.42.
About Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)
Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.
