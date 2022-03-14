Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Increased to $237.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $227.00 to $237.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ENPH. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Bank of America lowered Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $297.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.99.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $171.07 on Monday. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $108.88 and a 52-week high of $282.46. The stock has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.72 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.15 and its 200 day moving average is $179.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 39.09% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total transaction of $14,052,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 18,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.49, for a total value of $2,725,053.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,525 shares of company stock valued at $45,154,733 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Enphase Energy by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,554,000 after acquiring an additional 47,109 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 299,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,929,000 after acquiring an additional 130,525 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 524,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,352,000 after acquiring an additional 76,114 shares during the period. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

