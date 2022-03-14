Enservco (ENSV) vs. Its Rivals Financial Contrast

Enservco (NYSE: ENSV – Get Rating) is one of 49 public companies in the “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Enservco to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Enservco and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Enservco
|$15.68 million
|-$2.51 million
|-2.94
|Enservco Competitors
|$2.38 billion
|-$13.15 million
|11.81
Profitability
This table compares Enservco and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Enservco
|-56.24%
|-85.58%
|-22.33%
|Enservco Competitors
|-11.63%
|-132.29%
|-5.45%
Volatility and Risk
Enservco has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enservco’s competitors have a beta of 2.36, suggesting that their average stock price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
3.6% of Enservco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of Enservco shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.0% of shares of all “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Enservco and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Enservco
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Enservco Competitors
|461
|2124
|2705
|115
|2.46
As a group, “Oil & gas field services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 6.34%. Given Enservco’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Enservco has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Summary
Enservco competitors beat Enservco on 7 of the 10 factors compared.
Enservco Company Profile (Get Rating)
Enservco Corp. engages in the provision of services to the domestic onshore oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the Production Services and Completion and Other Services segments. The Production Services segment utilizes a fleet of hot oil trucks and acidizing units to provide maintenance services to the domestic oil and gas industry. The Completion and Other Services segment focuses on fleet of frac water heating units to provide frac water heating services and related support services to the domestic oil and gas industry. The company was founded by Michael D. Herman on February 28, 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.
