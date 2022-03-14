Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Receives $2.26 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.54.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities upgraded Ensign Energy Services to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, March 7th.
Ensign Energy Services stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.16. 14,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,282. Ensign Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.60.
Ensign Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its services include drilling, directional drilling, and well servicing. The company was founded on March 31, 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ensign Energy Services (ESVIF)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- The Dow’s One Big Winner Continues to Run
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.