Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Receives $2.26 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.54.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities upgraded Ensign Energy Services to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Ensign Energy Services stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.16. 14,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,282. Ensign Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.60.

Ensign Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its services include drilling, directional drilling, and well servicing. The company was founded on March 31, 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

