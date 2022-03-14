EnterCoin Achieves Market Cap of $104,976.64 (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One EnterCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. EnterCoin has a market capitalization of $104,976.64 and approximately $9.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EnterCoin has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About EnterCoin

EnterCoin (ENTRC) is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net . EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EnterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

