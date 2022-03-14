Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 94,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,092 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Envista were worth $3,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Envista by 357.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Envista by 69.1% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Envista by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Envista during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Envista by 12,000.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Envista alerts:

Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $45.06 on Monday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $37.60 and a 1-year high of $49.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.39 and a 200-day moving average of $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.60.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $651.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.22 million. Envista had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 12.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Envista news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 8,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $377,421.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $141,481.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,414 shares of company stock valued at $5,406,328 in the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Envista from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Envista has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.60.

Envista Company Profile (Get Rating)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.