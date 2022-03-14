EP Global Opportunities Trust plc (LON:EPG) Plans Dividend of GBX 5

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc (LON:EPG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, March 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON EPG traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Monday, hitting GBX 284 ($3.69). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,448. EP Global Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 271 ($3.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 313.25 ($4.07). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 288.57. The company has a market capitalization of £82.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97.
