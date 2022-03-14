EP Global Opportunities Trust plc (LON:EPG) Plans Dividend of GBX 5

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc (LON:EPG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, March 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON EPG traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Monday, hitting GBX 284 ($3.69). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,448. EP Global Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 271 ($3.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 313.25 ($4.07). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 288.57. The company has a market capitalization of £82.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97.

Get EP Global Opportunities Trust alerts:

About EP Global Opportunities Trust (Get Rating)

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EP Global Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EP Global Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.