EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EQBBF. SEB Equities raised EQT AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group raised EQT AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $233.13.

OTCMKTS EQBBF opened at $27.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.29 and its 200 day moving average is $46.81. EQT AB has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $60.77.

EQT AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. The firm focuses on Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It seeks to focus on investment opportunities in Australia and New Zealand. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden and additional office in Sydney, Australia.

