EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EQBBF. SEB Equities raised EQT AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group raised EQT AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $233.13.
OTCMKTS EQBBF opened at $27.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.29 and its 200 day moving average is $46.81. EQT AB has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $60.77.
EQT AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. The firm focuses on Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It seeks to focus on investment opportunities in Australia and New Zealand. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden and additional office in Sydney, Australia.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EQT AB (publ) (EQBBF)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for EQT AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.