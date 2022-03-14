EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2022

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EQBBF. SEB Equities raised EQT AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group raised EQT AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $233.13.

OTCMKTS EQBBF opened at $27.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.29 and its 200 day moving average is $46.81. EQT AB has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $60.77.

EQT AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

EQT AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. The firm focuses on Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It seeks to focus on investment opportunities in Australia and New Zealand. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden and additional office in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EQT AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.