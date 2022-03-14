Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Chairman Sells $297,949.04 in Stock

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.71, for a total transaction of $297,949.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Camp Peter Van also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Equinix alerts:

On Tuesday, March 8th, Camp Peter Van sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.05, for a total transaction of $688,050.00.

On Friday, February 25th, Camp Peter Van sold 165 shares of Equinix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.20, for a total transaction of $115,368.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Camp Peter Van sold 335 shares of Equinix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.82, for a total transaction of $224,389.70.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Camp Peter Van sold 1,297 shares of Equinix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.23, for a total transaction of $960,078.31.

EQIX stock traded down $9.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $683.60. The company had a trading volume of 350,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,509. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $719.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $780.77. The company has a market cap of $62.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $639.16 and a twelve month high of $885.26.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 223.83%.

A number of research analysts have commented on EQIX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $673.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $847.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,552,383,000 after acquiring an additional 441,521 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Equinix by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,184,249,000 after acquiring an additional 433,155 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Equinix by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,575,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,178,713,000 after acquiring an additional 72,775 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,788,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,133,000 after acquiring an additional 61,992 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,471,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,469,000 after purchasing an additional 31,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix (Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.