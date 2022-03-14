Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.36.

A number of research firms have commented on EQGPF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$88.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

OTCMKTS:EQGPF opened at $58.03 on Monday. Equitable Group has a 12 month low of $49.95 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.69.

Equitable Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it offers residential lending, commercial lending, and saving solutions. The company was founded on January 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

