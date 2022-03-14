Equities Analysts Set Expectations for CMS Energy Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for CMS Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CMS Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 18.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CMS. UBS Group lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.82.

CMS Energy stock opened at $65.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.95 and its 200 day moving average is $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.24. CMS Energy has a one year low of $56.88 and a one year high of $67.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 7.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in CMS Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 147,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 6,984 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in CMS Energy by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 455,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,194,000 after acquiring an additional 50,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CMS Energy (Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

