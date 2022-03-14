ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

ESSA Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 9.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. ESSA Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 25.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ESSA Bancorp to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.3%.

Get ESSA Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ ESSA opened at $18.43 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.79. ESSA Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.79 and a 12-month high of $18.73. The company has a market capitalization of $193.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.40.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 million. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 8.37%. As a group, analysts forecast that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 281,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after buying an additional 63,250 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ESSA Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $508,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 10.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. 50.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ESSA Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

About ESSA Bancorp (Get Rating)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.