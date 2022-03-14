European Wax Center (EWCZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:EWCZ opened at $23.34 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.00. European Wax Center has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of European Wax Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.
About European Wax Center (Get Rating)
European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.
