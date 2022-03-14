Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

NASDAQ EVK opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.51. Ever-Glory International Group has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.81 million, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of -0.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ever-Glory International Group by 62.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 12,778 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Ever-Glory International Group in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ever-Glory International Group by 37.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc enagegs in providing supply chain solutions and retailing of fashion apparel through its subsidiaries. The firm also involves in the development and design, sampling, sourcing, quality control, manufacturing, logistics, customs clearance, and distribution of garment and accessories.

