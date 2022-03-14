EverGen Infrastructure (TSE:LCFS) Upgraded by National Bankshares to “Buy”

National Bankshares upgraded shares of EverGen Infrastructure (TSE:LCFS – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note published on Sunday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has C$17.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TSE:LCFS traded down C$0.17 on Friday, reaching C$12.26. 2,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,151. EverGen Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of C$10.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.48.

Get EverGen Infrastructure alerts:

About EverGen Infrastructure (Get Rating)

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. The company intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. It intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade offtakers, existing customers, government entities, First Nations groups, and others in the transportation, utilities, refining, marketing, power, and other industries.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EverGen Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverGen Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.