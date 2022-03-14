EverGen Infrastructure (TSE:LCFS) Upgraded by National Bankshares to “Buy”

National Bankshares upgraded shares of EverGen Infrastructure (TSE:LCFS – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note published on Sunday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has C$17.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of TSE:LCFS traded down C$0.17 on Friday, reaching C$12.26. 2,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,151. EverGen Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of C$10.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.48.
