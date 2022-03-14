Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires New Position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 39,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NGVC. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 179,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 105,464 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $920,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 167.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 105,975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 66,350 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 48,901 shares during the period. 31.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

In other news, CFO Todd Dissinger sold 13,370 shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $219,669.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 59.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock opened at $16.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.00. The stock has a market cap of $381.78 million, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.17. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $21.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.09%.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. Its products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household, and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

