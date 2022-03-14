Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,151 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in AudioCodes were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in AudioCodes in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in AudioCodes by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,745 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its holdings in AudioCodes by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in AudioCodes by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,168 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 51.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AUDC opened at $26.45 on Monday. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $37.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.52. The stock has a market cap of $854.47 million, a PE ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.63.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. AudioCodes had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 18.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. AudioCodes’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

AUDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of AudioCodes from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sidoti raised shares of AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AudioCodes from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

