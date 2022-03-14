Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $556,000 Stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 1,164,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,772,000 after purchasing an additional 592,248 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 660,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,817,000 after purchasing an additional 19,688 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 212,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 52,988 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 211,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 10,776 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,757,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EAF opened at $9.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.65, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.06. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.03. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $14.16.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 372.52% and a net margin of 28.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is currently 2.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

