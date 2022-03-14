Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $564,000 Stock Holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) by 55.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,569 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BGFV. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 24.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. 60.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 7,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $128,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BGFV. StockNews.com lowered shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock opened at $15.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $350.19 million, a P/E ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 2.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.85. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $47.65.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 38.59%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

