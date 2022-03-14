Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 982 Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PINE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,807,000 after buying an additional 70,830 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 18.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 23,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PINE opened at $19.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.91. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.90.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.32). Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.71%.

PINE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Jonestrading started coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.92.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

