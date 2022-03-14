Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on EXEL. TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

EXEL traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.59. 1,882,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,277,660. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.24. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.77. Exelixis has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $25.77.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $451.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.17 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 16.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $1,074,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $828,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 231,316 shares of company stock worth $4,363,434. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 156.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO.

