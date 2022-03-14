Faceter (FACE) Price Tops $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. During the last week, Faceter has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar. One Faceter coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Faceter has a market capitalization of $361,176.87 and approximately $22,368.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003461 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00033177 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00104247 BTC.

Faceter Profile

Faceter is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 936,154,235 coins and its circulating supply is 468,136,184 coins. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io . The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars.

