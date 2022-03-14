Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Short Interest Update

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 81,200 shares, a growth of 65.4% from the February 13th total of 49,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 775,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several analysts have commented on FANUY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fanuc from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fanuc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fanuc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of FANUY traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.40. 468,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,481. Fanuc has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $25.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.39 and a 200-day moving average of $20.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03.

FANUC Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of computer numerical control (CNC) systems, lasers, robot systems, robomachines, roboshot, robocut and nano robots. It operates through the following divisions: Factory Automation (FA), Robot, and Robomachine. The FA division manufactures CNC systems, CNC servo motors, and lasers.

