Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.15

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.15 and last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 86459 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.51.

FTCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $51.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Farfetch currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Get Farfetch alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 3.22.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $665.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.31 million. Farfetch had a net margin of 64.79% and a negative return on equity of 331.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($6.53) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Farfetch by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,400,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,292,000 after purchasing an additional 15,383,872 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch during the third quarter worth approximately $432,446,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 21.6% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 22,945,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,984,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078,246 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch during the third quarter worth approximately $119,809,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 4,018.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,345,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263,780 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.