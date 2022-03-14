Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FAST. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Fastenal from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $53.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $46.32 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.85. The company has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 730 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,130,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,194,000 after purchasing an additional 807,302 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fastenal by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,347,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,964,000 after purchasing an additional 342,854 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,961,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,002,000 after purchasing an additional 297,846 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,546,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,478,000 after purchasing an additional 337,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 334.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,465,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977,181 shares during the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

