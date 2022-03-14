Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 (NYSE:FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 1.07 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

Federal Realty Investment Trust has raised its dividend by 1.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 54 consecutive years. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a payout ratio of 190.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust to earn $6.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.4%.

NYSE:FRT opened at $118.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $97.87 and a twelve month high of $140.51.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $254.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 27.49%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Capital One Financial raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 24,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 17,127 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022, and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

