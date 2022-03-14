Fidelity Special Values (LON:GPE) Receives Underperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Fidelity Special Values (LON:GPE – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 625 ($8.19) price target on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.17) target price on shares of Fidelity Special Values in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get Fidelity Special Values alerts:

Shares of GPE traded up GBX 7.70 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 691.20 ($9.06). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,398. Fidelity Special Values has a one year low of GBX 608 ($7.97) and a one year high of GBX 748 ($9.80).

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Special Values Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Special Values and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.