Financial Analysis: Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN) versus Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR)

Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Rating) and Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Evans Bancorp and Cullen/Frost Bankers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evans Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Cullen/Frost Bankers 2 3 1 0 1.83

Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus target price of $133.50, indicating a potential downside of 3.25%. Given Cullen/Frost Bankers’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cullen/Frost Bankers is more favorable than Evans Bancorp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Evans Bancorp and Cullen/Frost Bankers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evans Bancorp $96.43 million 2.18 $24.04 million $4.37 8.81 Cullen/Frost Bankers $1.40 billion 6.33 $443.08 million $6.76 20.41

Cullen/Frost Bankers has higher revenue and earnings than Evans Bancorp. Evans Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cullen/Frost Bankers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Evans Bancorp and Cullen/Frost Bankers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evans Bancorp 24.93% 13.83% 1.12% Cullen/Frost Bankers 31.75% 10.50% 0.94%

Volatility & Risk

Evans Bancorp has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cullen/Frost Bankers has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Evans Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Cullen/Frost Bankers pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Evans Bancorp pays out 28.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cullen/Frost Bankers pays out 44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Evans Bancorp has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years and Cullen/Frost Bankers has increased its dividend for 29 consecutive years. Evans Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.8% of Evans Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.7% of Cullen/Frost Bankers shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Evans Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Cullen/Frost Bankers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cullen/Frost Bankers beats Evans Bancorp on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evans Bancorp (Get Rating)

Evans Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds. The Insurance Agency Activities segment includes insurance policies on a commission basis, surety bonds, risk management, and disability reinsurance products. The company was founded on October 28, 1988 and is headquartered in Williamsville, NY.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers (Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The Banking operating segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services and Frost Insurance Agency. Commercial banking services are provided to corporations and other business clients and include a wide array of lending and cash management products. Consumer banking services include direct lending and depository services. Frost Insurance Agency provides insurance brokerage services to individuals and businesses covering corporate and personal property and casualty products, as well as group health and life insurance products and human resources consulting services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services. The company was founded by Thomas Claiborne Frost in 1868 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

