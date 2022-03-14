Financial Comparison: NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) and SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET)

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) and SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Get NETGEAR alerts:

NETGEAR has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SharpLink Gaming has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares NETGEAR and SharpLink Gaming’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NETGEAR $1.17 billion 0.58 $49.39 million $1.57 14.64 SharpLink Gaming $4.02 million 6.22 -$1.82 million N/A N/A

NETGEAR has higher revenue and earnings than SharpLink Gaming.

Profitability

This table compares NETGEAR and SharpLink Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NETGEAR 4.23% 6.92% 4.46% SharpLink Gaming N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for NETGEAR and SharpLink Gaming, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NETGEAR 0 2 1 0 2.33 SharpLink Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A

NETGEAR currently has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.55%. Given NETGEAR’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe NETGEAR is more favorable than SharpLink Gaming.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.0% of NETGEAR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of SharpLink Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of NETGEAR shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 59.1% of SharpLink Gaming shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NETGEAR beats SharpLink Gaming on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NETGEAR (Get Rating)

NETGEAR, Inc. engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks. The Small & Medium Business segment focuses on small and medium-sized businesses and consists of business networking, wireless LAN, storage, and security solutions that bring enterprise-class functionality to small and medium-sized businesses at an affordable price. The company was founded by Patrick C. S. Lo and Mark G. Merrill on January 8, 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About SharpLink Gaming (Get Rating)

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. provides an online platform facilitating sports betting. It is a online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues and sports websites to relevant and timely sports betting content. The firm’s intelligent sports betting conversion and engagement technology delivers and determines the best sportsbook betting offers and experience for each identified user. SharpLink’s solutions include affilaite marketing and sports gaming client services. The company was founded in 2019 by Christopher Nicholas and Robert Phythian and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.