First Midwest Bank Trust Division Boosts Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 135,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,247,000 after acquiring an additional 38,342 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 15.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 111,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,724,000 after buying an additional 14,752 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 298.3% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 281,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,625,000 after purchasing an additional 210,896 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth about $3,576,000. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 14,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,765,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,328,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,876 shares of company stock valued at $26,252,840 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PRU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI downgraded Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.87.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $106.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.32. The company has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.84 and a twelve month high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.73%.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

