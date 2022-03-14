First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $1.52 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division cut its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,447,476,000 after purchasing an additional 80,922 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1,790.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 63,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,581,000 after acquiring an additional 60,540 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 6.5% during the third quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 23,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 43.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amgen from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.12.

AMGN stock opened at $228.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $128.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $261.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $227.76 and its 200 day moving average is $218.34.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

Amgen Profile (Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.