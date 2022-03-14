First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 83.5% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 445.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 20,420 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Valero Energy by 107.7% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 225.3% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $91.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $93.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.53.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.22%.

VLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.36.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

