First Midwest Bank Trust Division Increases Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,740 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 250,576 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $15,260,000 after purchasing an additional 28,243 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,903 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $548,643,000 after acquiring an additional 165,817 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 98,357 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,586,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COP. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.09.

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $562,647.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 276,318 shares of company stock valued at $23,660,545. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP opened at $98.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.15. The company has a market capitalization of $127.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $47.85 and a 52 week high of $104.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 30.36%.

ConocoPhillips Profile (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.