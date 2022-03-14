First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Short Interest Up 57.5% in February

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 94,800 shares, a growth of 57.5% from the February 13th total of 60,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 474.0 days.

FNLIF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of First National Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$47.50 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of First National Financial stock traded up $0.53 on Monday, reaching $30.65. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383. First National Financial has a 52 week low of $29.94 and a 52 week high of $43.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.39.

First National Financial Corp. engages in the provision of mortgage banking services. It operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment includes single-family residential mortgages. The Commercial segment deals with multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company was founded by Stephen J.

