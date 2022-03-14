First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Short Interest Up 57.5% in February

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 94,800 shares, a growth of 57.5% from the February 13th total of 60,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 474.0 days.

FNLIF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of First National Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$47.50 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of First National Financial stock traded up $0.53 on Monday, reaching $30.65. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383. First National Financial has a 52 week low of $29.94 and a 52 week high of $43.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.39.

About First National Financial (Get Rating)

First National Financial Corp. engages in the provision of mortgage banking services. It operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment includes single-family residential mortgages. The Commercial segment deals with multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company was founded by Stephen J.

